DELL tried using a GIF in their marketing campaign. The GIF campaign had: 6% increase in open rate, 42% increase in click rate, 103% increase in conversion rate, 109% increase in revenue. GIFs, despite their brevity, are creative tools and every brand could do well to have a couple of them tucked away in their arsenal. Whether you use them to spice up your infographics, to liven up your website or to inject some humor in a blog post, they have multiple uses and serious potential for your content.
GIFs are fun, accessible and play well with branding. With good planning and execution, GIFs can make your messages stand out in the competitive visual real estate of social marketing and beyond. Animated GIFs have become their own visual medium and hold their own place in digital art and marketing. The repeated never-ending motion of GIFs grabs and holds viewers’ attention in ways that neither video nor photo achieve. Now, with added support on social platforms, GIFs can help brands cut through the clutter of today’s digital landscape.
Brands started loving the idea of using GIFs in their content marketing strategy after finding them more appealing than images, but also cheaper (and easier) to be created, comparing to videos. As GIFs only last a few seconds, their file size is significantly smaller and the process of uploading them is faster comparing to videos, while the auto loop increases the effectiveness of a brand’s message. What’s more, their integration on the biggest social networks contributed to their revival and the increased exposure they’ve recently seen.
